Federal Education Minister Appointed as VC of AIOU

Minister for Federal Education and Profession Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

In this regard, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) has issued a notification and stated that the Federal Education Minister will assume the position of Acting VC from 23 November in accordance with Section 11(2) of the AIOU Act, 1974.

It is imperative to note that Rana Tanveer Hussain will serve in this role until a regular VC of the university is appointed.

In September, Education Ministry announced vacancies of two Vice-Chancellors (VCs) and a Rector in three public universities of the federal capital.

According to the details, one VC position each at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and AIOU, and a vacancy of Rector at International Islamic University (IIU) were announced, which would be filled under legal procedure.

Earlier, AIOU’s regional center, equipped with the latest internet facilities, was inaugurated in southern Balochistan’s capital and CPEC’s flagship seaport, Gwadar.

Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the campus, marking it as the 54th regional center of AIOU in the country.