Pakistan Slams Indian Media’s Misreporting on BrahMos Missile Incident

Pakistan has restated that India’s ‘accidental’ launch of BrahMos nuclear-capable missile into Pakistan on 9 March this year has sparked serious concerns regarding India’s conduct as a nuclear state and whether it was an accident.

In this regard, Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement and emphasized Indian media’s misleading reporting on the statement of DG International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, regarding the incident.

ALSO READ Doctor Performs Complex Medical Diagnostic Procedure on Himself

The Indian media has repeatedly misquoted the DG IAEA’s statement, alleging that the missile incident is not a source of concern for the IAEA.

In reaction to this misreporting, FO cited the available transcripts and revealed that the DG IAEA only said ‘no’ when asked if the IAEA had demanded details from the Indian government about the incident.

Therefore, it would have been appropriate for the Indian media to report that the IAEA has no mandate in this area, FO added.

According to the FO, the DG’s remarks cannot be deliberately misconstrued in order to downplay the missile incident, which involves grave implications for regional and global security.

ALSO READ Artificial Intelligence to Play Important Role in Future Wars

Consequently, FO has demanded an explanation from India for consistent nuclear and radioactive material theft and illegal smuggling incidents, which fall under the jurisdiction of the IAEA. It further asserted that these incidents needed to be reported to IAEA’s Incident and Trafficking Database (ITDB).

It remarked that such crucial problems, which remain unaddressed, should be a matter of serious concern to the global community.