Here are Complete Results of FSc Part-I of All Punjab Boards

Published Nov 17, 2022
All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11.

Students can view the results on the respective websites of all BISEs; Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

However, as has been the case always, students are experiencing trouble accessing the websites due to heavy traffic. Therefore, the result gazettes are being uploaded here for the convenience of the students.

Here are all the result gazettes that have been uploaded so far. The remaining ones will be added as soon as the respective BISE releases them on their websites.

BISE Lahore

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE DG Khan

BISE Faisalabad

Will be uploaded soon.

BISE Multan

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sargodha

BISE Sahiwal

Will be uploaded soon.

