Here are Complete Results of FSc Part-I of All Punjab Boards

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11.
Students can view the results on the respective websites of all BISEs; Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.
However, as has been the case always, students are experiencing trouble accessing the websites due to heavy traffic. Therefore, the result gazettes are being uploaded here for the convenience of the students.
Here are all the result gazettes that have been uploaded so far. The remaining ones will be added as soon as the respective BISE releases them on their websites.
BISE Lahore
BISE Gujranwala
BISE Rawalpindi
BISE DG Khan
BISE Faisalabad
Will be uploaded soon.
BISE Multan
BISE Bahawalpur
BISE Sargodha
BISE Sahiwal
Will be uploaded soon.