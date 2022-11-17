Here are Complete Results of FSc Part-I of All Punjab Boards

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11.

Students can view the results on the respective websites of all BISEs; Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces FSc Part 1 Annual Results

However, as has been the case always, students are experiencing trouble accessing the websites due to heavy traffic. Therefore, the result gazettes are being uploaded here for the convenience of the students.

Here are all the result gazettes that have been uploaded so far. The remaining ones will be added as soon as the respective BISE releases them on their websites.

ALSO READ 3 Methods to Check Intermediate Annual Exams Results of All Punjab Boards

BISE Lahore

Loading...

BISE Gujranwala

Loading...

BISE Rawalpindi

Loading...

BISE DG Khan

Loading...

BISE Faisalabad

Will be uploaded soon.

BISE Multan

Loading...

BISE Bahawalpur

Loading...

BISE Sargodha

Loading...

BISE Sahiwal

Will be uploaded soon.