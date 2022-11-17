Punjab Announces Class 11 Annual Results

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11.
All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.
Here are the links to the websites of all BISEs:
|Board
|Website
|Rawalpindi
|https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk
|Lahore
|https://www.biselahore.com
|Multan
|https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk
|Faisalabad
|http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk
|Sargodha
|https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk
|Gujranwala
|https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk
|Bahawalpur
|https://bisebwp.edu.pk
|DG Khan
|https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk
|Sahiwal
|https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk
In case any of these websites is unresponsive due to increased traffic, students can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to the numbers of the respective BISE.
|Board
|SMS Number
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Lahore
|80029
|Multan
|800293
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Bahawalpur
|800298
|DG Khan
|800295
|Sahiwal
|800292
It is pertinent to mention here that class 11 exams were conducted between 6 and 26 July. Class 12 exams began on 19 June and ended on 4 July, while its results were announced on 20 October.