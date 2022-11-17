Punjab Announces Class 11 Annual Results

By Haroon Hayder | Published Nov 17, 2022 | 10:07 am

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.

Here are the links to the websites of all BISEs:

Board Website
Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk
Lahore https://www.biselahore.com
Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk
Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk
Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk
Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk
Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk
DG Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk
Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk

In case any of these websites is unresponsive due to increased traffic, students can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to the numbers of the respective BISE.

Board SMS Number
Rawalpindi 800296
Lahore 80029
Multan 800293
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
Gujranwala 800299
Bahawalpur 800298
DG Khan 800295
Sahiwal 800292
It is pertinent to mention here that class 11 exams were conducted between 6 and 26 July. Class 12 exams began on 19 June and ended on 4 July, while its results were announced on 20 October.

