Punjab Announces Class 11 Annual Results

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.

ALSO READ Punjab to Announce Intermediate Annual Exams Results Today

Here are the links to the websites of all BISEs:

Board Website Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk Lahore https://www.biselahore.com Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk DG Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk

In case any of these websites is unresponsive due to increased traffic, students can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to the numbers of the respective BISE.

Board SMS Number Rawalpindi 800296 Lahore 80029 Multan 800293 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 Gujranwala 800299 Bahawalpur 800298 DG Khan 800295 Sahiwal 800292

ALSO READ 3 Methods to Check Intermediate Annual Exams Results of All Punjab Boards

It is pertinent to mention here that class 11 exams were conducted between 6 and 26 July. Class 12 exams began on 19 June and ended on 4 July, while its results were announced on 20 October.