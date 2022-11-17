Muhammad Naveed Appointed as PTA Member Finance

The federal government has decided to reappoint Muhammad Naveed as Member Finance, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved the summary in this regard moved by the Cabinet Division through circulation. His reappointment as Member Finance will be for a period of four years.

ALSO READ Efforts Being Made to Resolve Issues of Telcos: IT Minister

Sources said that PTA Chairman retired Major General Aamir Azeem Bajwa played a key role in the reappointment. The chairman’s recommendation was also made a part of the summary, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Naveed was first appointed to the post back in 2018. At the time it was decided that he will also work as PTA’s Acting Chairman for three months.

He subsequently held the position till the appointment of retired Major General Aamir Azeem Bajwa as PTA Chairman in January 2019.

Naveed is a chartered accountant by profession and remained associated with Alcatel Lucent for over 18 years. He also held the position of CFO for Alcatel Lucent in various markets for over 10 years before joining PTA.