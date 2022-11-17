Efforts Being Made to Resolve Issues of Telcos: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has said that he is aware of the issues being faced by the country’s telecom sector and efforts are being made to resolve them.

The minister made these remarks while talking to heads of leading telecom companies who called on him on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, Irfan Wahab Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, and Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone. The telecom representatives apprised the minister of the problems being faced by them.

Addressing the meeting, Haque said that resolving the issues of the telecom sector was of utmost importance as the economic stability of the country was linked to the uplift of the sector.

The minister said that the ministry is determined to remove all bottlenecks at the departmental level in order to promote investment in information technology (IT) and the telecom sector. He noted that the improvement in connectivity, which is vital for the growth of the IT sector, is linked to the telecom industry.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT & Telecom Mohsin Mushtaq and senior officers of the Ministry were also present during the meeting.