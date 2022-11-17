Netflix Now Lets You Remove Unwanted People From Your Account

Freeloaders on your Netflix account will soon have to pay up or buy their own subscriptions. This is because the Netflix app on iOS and Android will now let you kick out unwanted people and freeloaders from your account.

The mobile app has added a new “Manage access and devices” option under account settings which shows all the devices connected to your account so you can keep an eye on any irregularities. You can simply tap Sign Out on any unwanted device to kick them out.

As shown in the screenshots above, you simply have to head over to Account > Manage access and devices > Sign Out to kick out anyone you don’t want on your account. This should make it quite easy to see which members are sharing their part of the membership with other people. This feature will especially be useful for people who have a long list of devices onboard.

If you’re wondering what took Netflix so long to introduce such a basic feature, the answer is quite simple. This move is yet another step by the company to crack down on password sharing now that the platform is starting to struggle with revenue growth and subscriber count. The company likely expects users to do their job first before it takes matters into its own hands.

Netflix introduced a cheaper ad-supported tier for the same reason recently. This cheaper tier shows ads in the middle of your content a few times and it’s offered as an incentive for freeloaders to buy a subscription for themselves. The streaming giant also made it easier to transfer profiles between different accounts, so moving to a new account is effortless.

As for the new account management feature, it is only available on smartphones for now and there is no word on when it’s coming to desktops and TVs.