NDMA Issues Travel Advisory After Snowfall Season Begins in Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a travel advisory after heavy snowfall in the northern areas, especially hill stations, caused traffic obstructions and slippery roadways.

As per the guidelines, tourists are advised to check the weather forecast, websites, and social media pages of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) or NDMA, before making any travel-related decisions.

Additionally, travelers are urged to visit the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) website or call their helpline for information on their planned route.

Moreover, they should also inspect the vehicle before embarking on the journey, keep anti-skid chains, and bring extra coolant bottles for the radiator, the NDMA added.

Furthermore, the advisory has asked the tourists to pre-plan their accommodation and carry essential medicines, warm clothes, and food supplies for at least 24 hours.

In addition, the NDMA has also advised local authorities to keep the reporting systems operational at all times, especially in sensitive locations, and to look after locals in hazard-prone areas.

The guidelines have also instructed the authorities to issue area-wise alerts and consult with relevant agencies to deploy suitable machinery at blocked locations and to activate tourist facilitation centers (TFCs) and emergency operations centers (EOCs).

Ultimately, the NDMA also stressed the necessity of developing city-wise snow removal and traffic management strategies.