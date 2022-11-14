Northern Areas Turn into Winter Wonderland After Season’s 1st Snowfall [Videos]

The northern areas of Pakistan, including Swat, Skardu, Hunza, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), have received their first snowfall of the season, which has magnificently blanketed the mountainous valleys.

As per the details, Kalam valley in Swat and its nearby areas experienced heavy snowfall under the western system last night that significantly dropped the temperatures in the region.

Weather Updates PK / Karachi Doppler pic.twitter.com/jEcc2CB3VU — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) November 14, 2022

The snowstorm has turned the valley into a winter wonderland, with frozen lakes and snow-covered trees, as seen in the video below:

Weather Updates PK / Karachi Doppler pic.twitter.com/GIXyjyT7z4 — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) November 12, 2022

In addition, Malam Jabba, a hill station and ski resort in the Hindu Kush mountain range, also received its first snowfall under the same weather pattern along with Nathiagali in the district Abbottabad.

Weather Updates PK / Karachi Doppler pic.twitter.com/j7DRR7L4qz — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) November 14, 2022

Furthermore, heavy snowfall has been pouring in Skardu, including Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), since last night. Skardu usually gets its first snow in late November or early December, but this year the snowy season has already begun.

Season's 1st snowfall in Hunza, Skardu, Ghizer and other Districts of #GilgitBaltistan #snowfall pic.twitter.com/Bsz17ctEVv — Amjad Alam Khan (@amjadalamk) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the roads going towards the other valleys have been blocked by snow, which has disrupted the daily activities of the locals, particularly those of the students.

Hello. Im enjoying 1st snowfall of the season at Skardu pic.twitter.com/ZvZjamTVdf — The Northern Offroader !! (@TheOffroader1) November 14, 2022

Season first ever snowfall has been falling at Skardu since this morning. It's final call & onset of white season in the Baltistan region. pic.twitter.com/ocuse2oV30 — Sam Hasan (@baltiboy07) November 14, 2022

Moreover, Fairy Meadows, a grassland near the base camp of the Nanga Parbat, has also been covered with a white layer following a continuous snow spell in the region. Additionally, Babusar Top, a hotspot for tourists, is also cloaked under snow.