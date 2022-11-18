Punjab’s Organ Transplant Authority is Now Registering Donors Online

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, provincial Health Minister, has stated that Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority’s (PHOTA) organ procurement division is registering live and deceased organ donors online.

She made this announcement at PHOTA’s awareness seminar at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in Lahore.

As per the details, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, DG PHOTA, Prof. Dr. Shehzad Anwar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Registrar, Prof. Arif Rashid, Dr. Murtaza, and other faculty members as well as PHOTA officials, and students attended the seminar.

During her speech, Dr. Yasmin Rashid remarked that action teaches more than curriculum, and serving mankind is a great passion to have.

Moreover, PHOTA operates facilities in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad, while the law regarding human organ transplantation was passed after many ordeals, she added.

In addition, Punjab has conducted over 300 liver transplants so far in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). In this regard, Health Minister lauded Dr. Faisal Dar, who has performed over 1,500 such procedures in his career.