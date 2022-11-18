Made in Afghanistan Supercar Goes Viral

A team of tech specialists from Afghanistan has developed a supercar. A video post of the ‘Mada 9’ sportscar is going viral on social media with people showing appreciation for the effort.

According to the details, Mada 9 is a supercar prototype built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan. It is a product of ENTOP, the IT Ministry, and the Innovation Center of Afghanistan.

Afghans have designed a supercar. #Afghanistanrising

The development videos show that Mada 9’s body is made from lightweight composite materials. The car is based on a tubular frame chassis, has F1 style pushrod suspension, and a mid-engine layout — where the engine sits behind the driver.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ENTOP, Muhammad Raza Ahmadi, stated in the video that the team has been developing the prototype for five years. He said that the team will conclude this project in two weeks and plans to display it in its final form at the Qatar Exhibition.

The developers claim that Mada 9 is being developed while bearing in mind the hilly terrains of Afghanistan. The team will rigorously test the prototype before eventually putting it into production.

The company is expected to share more details about the car upon its official unveiling. Mada 9 is an ambitious project that, albeit without a publically known execution deadline, is a significant milestone for the Afghans.

