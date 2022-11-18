Unforgettable Hair Styles in FIFA World Cups Over the Years [Images]

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. Fans are charged to see their favorite stars take on each other for the most coveted prize in world football. The hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the curtain-raiser on 20 November.

From Taribo West to David Beckham and from Chirs Waddle to Ronaldo, FIFA World Cup editions over the years have witnessed some iconic hairstyles. In this special article in the run-up to the main event, let’s have a look back at some of the most memorable hairstyles of players in the world cups.

Romania 1998

The entire Romanian squad took to the field with their hair dyed blonde. They changed their hair color after winning against England in the group stages. However, Romania lost to Croatia in the last 16. Nonetheless, the Romanian team provided a blonde moment that will be talked about for ages.

Chris Waddle 1990

English player Chris Waddle was known for his mullet. Waddle’s mullet had thick waves at the top and dyed the lower portion. The mullet peaked in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Taribo West 1998, 2002

Nigeria’s Taribo West rocked up the 1998 World Cup with a unique hairstyle. The haircut was apparently a crossover between green braids and something hairstylists are still unsure about.

Kazuyuki Toda 2002

A certain English midfielder wasn’t the only one with the mohawk in the 2002 World Cup. Japan’s Kazuyuki Toda took to the field in a red mohawk to make the world cup held in his home country a memorable occasion.

David Beckham 2002

It would be harsh not to mention David Beckham when talking about mohawks. Although Beckham was known for changing hairstyles frequently, the stylish English midfielder wore a mohawk in the 2002 World Cup.

Umit Davala 2002

Turkey’s Umit Davala also rocked a mohawk at the 2002 World Cup. It seems like the Korea-Japan world cup was dominated by mohawks as this hairstyle became popular after the mega event.

Ronaldo 2002

In case you are wondering the 2002 World Cup was dominated by mohawks and a weird crossover of braids, Ronaldo rocked a triangle in the semi-final against Turkey. His haircut also became famous and fans from all over the world copied Ronaldo.

Asamoah Gyan 2014

Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan also wore a mohawk at the 2014 World Cup. However, Gyan’s mohawk stands out from the rest of the mohawks in this list because he had his shirt number dyed on both sides of his head.

Critiano Ronaldo 2014

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for having unique hairstyles. He rocked a tramline underline haircut in the 2014 World Cup.

Neymar Jr. 2014

Neymar is also known for wearing unique hairstyles. He debuted the 2014 World Cup with a loose blond mohawk.