Unforgettable Hair Styles in FIFA World Cups Over the Years [Images]

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. Fans are charged to see their favorite stars take on each other for the most coveted prize in world football. The hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the curtain-raiser on 20 November.
From Taribo West to David Beckham and from Chirs Waddle to Ronaldo, FIFA World Cup editions over the years have witnessed some iconic hairstyles. In this special article in the run-up to the main event, let’s have a look back at some of the most memorable hairstyles of players in the world cups.
Romania 1998
The entire Romanian squad took to the field with their hair dyed blonde. They changed their hair color after winning against England in the group stages. However, Romania lost to Croatia in the last 16. Nonetheless, the Romanian team provided a blonde moment that will be talked about for ages.
Chris Waddle 1990
English player Chris Waddle was known for his mullet. Waddle’s mullet had thick waves at the top and dyed the lower portion. The mullet peaked in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.
Taribo West 1998, 2002
Nigeria’s Taribo West rocked up the 1998 World Cup with a unique hairstyle. The haircut was apparently a crossover between green braids and something hairstylists are still unsure about.
Kazuyuki Toda 2002
David Beckham 2002
Umit Davala 2002
Ronaldo 2002
Asamoah Gyan 2014
Critiano Ronaldo 2014
Neymar Jr. 2014
Neymar is also known for wearing unique hairstyles. He debuted the 2014 World Cup with a loose blond mohawk.