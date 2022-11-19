Policemen Deployed for PTI’s Long March are Being Fed Bug-Infested Food

Punjab Constabulary (PC) troops, stationed in Rawalpindi for the security of PTI’s long march, have protested that they are being served extremely unhygienic food.

A video clip took the internet by storm on Thursday, wherein policemen were raising slogans against the authorities during the meal distribution.

ALSO READ Fishermen Accidentally Catch 2,000 KG Extremely Rare Sunfish in Gwadar

In the video, they shouted, “Daal daal, subah shaam daal, pathar wali daal, keeray wali daal.” Through the slogans, they complained about how they were only being fed with lentils, which also contained bugs and tiny gravel.

In a separate audio clip shared on social media, an unnamed police officer said that their living quarters lacked basic amenities and that many of his colleagues contracted illness because of the unhygienic environment and food.

ALSO READ Pakistan Incurs External Debt of $4.2 Billion in First Four Months of FY23

Subsequently, SP Headquarters (HQ) has taken notice of the issue and will update the meal menu in this regard, and a summary has been forwarded to top brass for approval.

According to the details, around 500 PC personnel have been deployed at various locations, including wedding halls, police stations, and other areas of the metropolis, in the wake of PTI’s long march, which will enter Rawalpindi’s premises next week.