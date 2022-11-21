Disappointed Umar Akmal Demands a Meeting With Ramiz Raja

Pakistan batter, Umar Akmal, has requested a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, claiming that the national team management was ignoring him.

While speaking in an interview, Umar Akmal stated that he wants to discuss things regarding his career as he wants to represent the national team, but that management is ignoring him for no apparent reason.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Finally Opens Up on Being Called Match-Fixer in Pakistan

Back in 2022, the hard-hitter was suspended by the cricket board for not reporting a spot-fixing attempt during the Pakistan Super League, for which he apologized later and served his ban.

It is worth noting that Akmal was banned from all cricket activities by the cricket board back in 2020, but his sentence was later reduced to allow him to resume cricket at the domestic level in 2021.

ALSO READ Cricket Gets One Step Closer to Olympics 2028

The right-handed batter was named Quetta Gladiators’ mentor for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League last week (PSL). He scored 101 runs in five matches for the Gladiators in the seventh edition of the PSL.

Umar is regarded as one of the most talented cricketers but he was part of many controversies in his short career. He played in 16 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 1,003 runs at an average of 35.82. He has also scored 3,194 ODI runs in 110 innings at an average of 34.34 in addition to 1,690 T20I runs.