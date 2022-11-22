BAIC Launches BJ60 as Toyota Prado’s Competitor [Photos]

BAIC has officially launched the all-new BJ60 SUV for the Chinese market. The state-owned company is positioning its midsize SUV to compete with the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Trumpchi GS8, and GWM Tank 500.

However, unlike most of its crossover-SUV counterparts, BJ60 is a proper four-wheel-drive body-on-frame off-road SUV. Compared to BJ40, it looks much smoother and more civilized.

It has a similar boxy profile but looks subtle compared to its smaller counterpart. Strong profile lines, huge stature, and a bulky silhouette make for an imposing SUV.

Performance

BJ60 has a 2-liter turbocharged engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid 48V motor. As a result, its peak output is 267 horsepower and 406 Nm of torque. It has an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a top speed of 180 km/h.

BJ60 has part-time four-wheel-drive front, mid, and rear differential locks, along with 9 different drive modes. BAIC claims that BJ60’s hybrid system allows for a zero-to-hundred acceleration in 6 seconds and a range of 1,000 km.

Features

BJ60 has several modern features including:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

12.8″ infotainment unit

Wireless phone charging

Automatic multi-zone climate control

Heated steering wheel

Heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats

Ambient lighting

12-speaker premium stereo

Multiple drive modes

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Leather-trimmed interior, etc.

Price

Being a D-plus segment SUV, BJ60 is fairly expensive. The big SUV starts from the equivalent of Rs. 7.5 million and goes up to Rs. 9 million. With its price tag, BAIC’s new SUV will have a tough time competing with similar SUVs in China.