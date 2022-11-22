2022 Honda Civic Gets Perfect Score in Euro NCAP Crash Test

The 2022 Honda Civic has scored a perfect five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

The car scored well in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), pedestrian protection, and Safety Assist (SA) category. According to a report, Honda Civic incorporates several structural improvements including:

Additional front door stiffeners

Rear wheel arch frames

A full-width brace supports the floor and resin bulkhead

European i-Size ISOFIX mounting points

Revised front bumper beam safety plates

A pop-up hood with an embossed membrane structure

Other improvements specific to Euro-spec Civic include:

Revised HondaSensing-based advanced driver assist system (ADAS)

11 airbags

A wider 100-degree camera

A high-speed processor for autonomous driving features

New sonar sensors

Better structural bracing

Honda City and HR-V NCAP Ratings

Honda aims to achieve zero traffic collision fatalities involving its vehicles by 2050. To that end, the automaker is making efforts to improve its cars structurally and in terms of driver assistance technology.

Recently, a 2022 Honda HR-V scored a perfect five-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The SUV scored 35.00 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 17.81 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP), 18.57 points in Safety Assist (SA) category, and 10.00 points in Motorcyclist Safety (MS).

Likewise 6th generation Honda City scored an impressive four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The vehicle achieved four stars in both adult passenger and child passenger safety categories.

Honda sells all three of these cars in Pakistan. Although, due to some missing features, Pakistan-spec Honda cars may not have the same level of safety.