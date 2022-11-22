Commerce Ministry to Organize 3rd Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference

The Ministry of Commerce is organizing the 3rd Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition to enhance bilateral trade.

The event is scheduled for November 29–December 1, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. In this regard, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar met with South Africa’s High Commissioner to Pakistan M. Madikiza on Tuesday at the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, various aspects of Pakistan-South Africa bilateral trade were discussed, with a special focus on the third PATDC.

A delegation of around 225 exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan representing twenty major sectors, including pharmaceuticals, tractors and agricultural machinery, engineering goods, sports goods, and chemicals are visiting Johannesburg to participate in PATDC and Pakistan Single Country Exhibition.

Around 130 companies will exhibit their products in the single-country exhibition, and officials and businesspersons from 16 member states of the South African Development Community (SADC) have been invited to participate in the conference.

The conference will also be attended by dignitaries from South Africa, including the Minister for Trade and Industry, who had been invited as the chief guest.

Highlighting the importance of the Look Africa Initiative launched in 2017, the minister weighed in on the significance of relations with South Africa. He said Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with South Africa and is looking forward to further deepening bilateral ties under the Look Africa Policy initiative.

Madikiza assured his government’s unwavering support in arranging PATDC and Pakistan Single Country Exhibition. The high commissioner also showed deep interest in boosting the trade volume, especially in the fields of mangoes, medicine, education, cotton, and wild animals.

The two sides agreed to work together to improve bilateral trade relations.