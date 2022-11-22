Pearson and Roots Partner to Enable Students to Explore International Qualifications

As part of the initiative to make students in Pakistan potentially capable of joining higher education in world institutions of excellence, the two educational groups Pearson Education Limited and Roots International Schools & Colleges have joined hands to offer Pearson Edexcel complete suits of qualifications to students from early years till A level at Roots International schools and college.

This collaboration was agreed upon after the two sides signed an agreement during a ceremony held in Lahore on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Kathryn Booth, Director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan/Turkey, and Irum Khan, General Manager Academics at Roots International Schools & Colleges.

Senior officials of both organizations, academicians, and guest students were also present on the occasion.

This collaboration will allow Pearson and Roots International to continue collaborating for Pearson Edexcel exams, supporting resources, and professional development courses at Roots int, whose headquarters is located in Islamabad.

Both sides intend to collaborate on a project to introduce Early Years programs for their 2,000 students and iPrimary in their all branches. In the second phase, this collaboration will extend to international GCSE and A level in the main campuses

This collaboration is to allow Roots Int to evaluate the effectiveness of Pearson’s academic assessments, exam preparations, training provision, technology, centre administration, and support on an annual basis.

Pearson will provide Roots International with unmatched data analysis and exam support tools, PD teachers’ training, and resource support

On the other hand, Roots International will offer to students no competing exams of Pearson Edexcel qualifications, support Pearson’s qualifications monitoring process, professional development courses, and introduce the program at their all campuses and branches.

Kathryn Booth appreciated the leadership of Roots Schools for pioneering the Early Years curriculum. She highlighted the critical role Pearson’s Early Years curriculum plays in giving students the best possible foundation in their international curriculum journey.

In her remarks on the occasion, Irum Khan said that we have always strived to go the extra mile to bring better academic opportunities for our students. I congratulate my team at Roots International and everyone at Pearson Education for this partnership and I am confident that our students will be able to get the Pearson Edexcel qualifications to excel in international education in renowned educational institutions.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a question-answer session was also held where the audience raised a number of questions regarding this collaboration and future prospects as well.