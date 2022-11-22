Serious Healthcare Crisis Imminent Due to Roadblocks in Import of Surgical Equipment

The Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) has indicated that a significant crisis in the supply of medical services is impending owing to the challenges of importing medical and surgical equipment and apparatus into the country.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) made medical device registration mandatory a few years ago, and the import policy became subject to a DRAP certificate.

DRAP has been unable to reach a decision on the majority of registration applications filed in recent years, and only roughly 3,000 applications have been handled so far.

Medical devices are employed in pathological labs, surgeries, and hospitals. The equipment includes syringes, cannulas, and glucose and blood pressure monitors, as well as ultrasound, X-ray, CT scan, and MRI scanners.

As 90 percent of medical equipment used in Pakistani hospitals is imported, there is a real risk of hospitals ceasing to provide medical services owing to a standstill in imports.

In related news, the Diabetes Association of Pakistan (DAP) in Karachi has received medications and medical equipment from the King Salman Relief Center Pakistan (KSRCP).

This would allow poor and impoverished diabetes patients to receive free and prompt care while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This support will benefit around 4,160 persons.

The bundle contains machines for analyzing blood samples, 7,890 different types of insulin pens for patients, and 1,620 units of various diabetes drugs.