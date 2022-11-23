ADB to Provide $200 Million for Road Restoration in Flood-Hit Areas of Sindh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $200 million for the rehabilitation of roads in 23 flood-affected districts of Sindh Province.

The Sindh government jointly with ADB is launching the Sindh Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project with an estimated cost of $220 million in 23 flood-affected districts of the provinces, according to official documents available with ProPakistani.

According to the documents, the Sindh Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project, which is part of the Emergency Flood Assistance project (FFAP), will be funded at the ratio of 90pc and 10pc respectively by ADB and the Government of Sindh. Of the total estimated cost of $220 million (Rs. 48.4 billion), ADB will provide $200 million, while the Sindh government will fund $20 million, the documents reveal.

The road projects under the Sindh Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project will be completed in 36 months.

Project Description

The provincial/district roads of Sindh have been badly affected due to heavy monsoon rains during 2022 which require immediate rehabilitation or reconstruction, while some of the roads are in sustainable condition. Deteriorated roads are one of the main causes of poverty, and illiteracy and affect the socioeconomic development of the region.

The intensified recent heavy monsoon rain and flooding during the months of August 2022 have worsened the fragile humanitarian situation of people in Sindh and also the transportation network of Sindh has been badly affected.

The main objectives of the project are as under;

To provide an all-weather transportation link between the cities for passenger and cargo traffic.

To reduce poverty and provide better access for the population to markets and social services by improving and rehabilitating the rural access road network > Reconstruction/Reconditioning/Rehabilitation of roads will improve lifestyle, reduce wear and tear of vehicles and improve communication

This will provide the basic facility to commuters and access the adjacent town to health facilities, higher education, and easy access to their workplace.

Selection Criteria

All sub-projects will be screened through the following selection criteria: