Female International FIFA Referee to Conduct a Course at GCU Lahore

Akhona Makalima, a FIFA-accredited international referee, has arrived in Pakistan to conduct a course on ‘women’s leadership and career mentorship in sports’ at Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

Akhona, who hails from South Africa, is the first female referee from the Rainbow nation. She has already refereed in the FIFA U19 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica held earlier this year. Akhona will provide her expertise in inspiring the next generation of female entrepreneurs, mentors, and sportspersons.

The FIFA official will carry out a course entitled ‘Career Mentorship in Women Sports and Football Refereeing’ at GCU until 25 November. The course will not only guide women on how to become leaders in their profession, but it will also provide intricate details on how to become an international football referee.

A total of 25 national and international athletes will be provided training on how to develop into leaders and mentors after finishing their playing careers.

With the festivities of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in full swing around the world, Akhona is also expected to attend multiple events which celebrate the beautiful game in this part of the world.