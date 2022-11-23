HEC Holds Innovator Seed Fund Pitching Competition

Innovator Seed Fund (ISF) is an initiative under HEC’s Higher Education Development Programme (HEDP) that aims at engaging entrepreneurs and upcoming aspirants who want to convert their business ideas into action.

Under ISF, HEC conducted the pitching competition for 26 start-up applicants, who have been shortlisted from a pool of 186 applicants. HEC in collaboration with Invest2Innovate (i2i) conducted blended business proposal writing and pitching training for all shortlisted start-ups.

The award ceremony for grant winners will be held tomorrow and each winner will receive up to $35,000 in seed funding, in addition, to support through BICs in the form of entrepreneurial training, legal training and support, financial education, business development service provision, and investment readiness training.

According to the details, the award ceremony for winners of the ISF will be held tomorrow (24 November) at 11 AM at Roomy Signature Hotel in Islamabad’s Sector F-6. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.