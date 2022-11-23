Maxus Territory Could be an MG Gloster Facelift

Maxus has recently unveiled its new Territory SUV. As we already know, Maxus is a sub-brand of SAIC Motors — the same group that owns MG. Interestingly, the company revealed the new SUV on the same day as the launch of BAIC BJ60 SUV.
Territory front fascia shares a stark resemblance with the MG Extender pickup truck. This has led numerous car enthusiasts to speculate that Territory may be the MG Gloster facelift.
Gloster is a body-on-frame off-road SUV that shares its bones with the Extender pickup truck. Likewise, Maxus Territory also shares its platform with Maxus T60 pickup truck.
According to details, Territory has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 217 hp, which it sends to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
It has a part-time four-wheel-drive drivetrain with differential locks, along with multiple on-road and off-road modes. It will have several other modern features including:
- Fully-digital instrument cluster
- Smart infotainment unit
- Wireless phone charging
- Automatic multi-zone climate control
- Ambient lighting
- Premium stereo
- Multiple drive modes
- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
- Leather-trimmed interior, etc.
Being a D-plus segment SUV, Territory is fairly expensive. The big SUV starts from the equivalent of Rs. 8.15 million. With its price tag, Maxus Territory or soon likely-to-be MG Gloster facelift will face tough competition in China.