Maxus Territory Could be an MG Gloster Facelift

Maxus has recently unveiled its new Territory SUV. As we already know, Maxus is a sub-brand of SAIC Motors — the same group that owns MG. Interestingly, the company revealed the new SUV on the same day as the launch of BAIC BJ60 SUV.

Territory front fascia shares a stark resemblance with the MG Extender pickup truck. This has led numerous car enthusiasts to speculate that Territory may be the MG Gloster facelift.

Gloster is a body-on-frame off-road SUV that shares its bones with the Extender pickup truck. Likewise, Maxus Territory also shares its platform with Maxus T60 pickup truck.

According to details, Territory has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 217 hp, which it sends to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It has a part-time four-wheel-drive drivetrain with differential locks, along with multiple on-road and off-road modes. It will have several other modern features including:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Smart infotainment unit

Wireless phone charging

Automatic multi-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Premium stereo

Multiple drive modes

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Leather-trimmed interior, etc.

