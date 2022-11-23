Pakistan Business Users to Benefit From Availability of SAP Build

SAP announced the launch of SAP Build, a powerful new low code offering to unleash the power of business users, launched at the SAP TechEd conference in Las Vegas, USA, recently.

SAP Build empowers users of all skill levels to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity. It brings the best of SAP’s low-code offerings together in a unified development experience.

ALSO READ Samsung Finally Has Competition in the Foldable Market

It gives business users full visibility into the dynamic range of their processes as well as real-time insights and easy-to-use tools. Users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation – all without moving their data into an external system. The solution also includes 500+ pre-built industry and business-process templates to accelerate development.

Commenting at the launch of SAP Build at TechEd, Arnal Dayaratna, Research Vice President of Software Development at global market intelligence firm IDC, said, “Given that the demand for contemporary digital solutions is greater than the ability of professional developers to supply them, IDC envisions that business professionals will become increasingly involved in initiatives to create digital solutions to solve pressing business problems.”

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Pakistan, said, “SAP Build will be a transformation partner for Pakistani corporate giants as well. This will enable our customers to extract maximum knowledge from their technology investments, shorten time-to-value for new applications, and future-proof their businesses. As Pakistan continues to pursue its rapid digital transformation goals, there is a need for business experts at all levels to become more involved in developing technology solutions. This will ensure that companies’ digital goals are fully aligned with their business goals and that their technology solutions are tailored to suit the needs of their specific company and industry.”

In addition to the launch of SAP Build, the SAP’s TechEd conference saw SAP announcing its commitment to upskilling two million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling its free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, partnering with world-class learning platform Coursera to expand paths to success with SAP, and empowering new audiences.

Elaborating on SAP’s new entry-level Professional Certificate on Coursera, Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, said, “This certificate is designed for learners of all backgrounds, no college degree or industry experience required. It will prepare learners for entry-level job roles and in some of the most in-demand fields. We’re honored to partner with SAP to increase access to job-related skills and to expand economic opportunity for everyone.”

ALSO READ Top Japanese Bank Says Pakistan Dangerously Close to Currency Crisis

With the Middle East engaged already, SAP looks forward to making this world-class enterprise technology available and accessible to Pakistani corporates, giving them direct access to the end-to-end processes, data, and, context required to make smarter decisions and drive innovation.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition.

We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.