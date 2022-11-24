KP CM Inaugurates New University in Shangla

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM), Mahmood Khan called the establishment of the University of Shangla a ‘milestone’ project, at the university’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

The CM also announced free education at the university for coal miners’ children in an effort towards educational inclusivity by the provincial government, emphasizing that the provincial government would go to great lengths to guarantee that everyone has equal access to higher education.

He expressed that this project will ensure higher education for the region’s youth instead of letting them work in coal mines.

He continued that the provincial government was dedicated to creating a tourism industry in the region in order to generate economic possibilities and empower people to earn a living in their local areas.

Concerning the abduction of Shangla coal miners in Balochistan province, the CM stated that the authorities were in contact with the Balochistan government and expressed optimism that the workers would be returned soon.

He stressed that, regardless of the funding limits, the provincial government is completely determined to complete development projects in the province within the given timeframe.

He did, nevertheless, state that his government had previously expressed its objections to the federal government, and if the concerns are not met, they will not hesitate to protest.