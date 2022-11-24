World Bank and Education Ministry Hold Federal-Provincial Cooperation in Education Workshop

Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFEPT) organized Federal-Provincial Cooperation in Education Workshop in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Additional Secretary MOFEPT, Abdul Rauf Baloch, Secretary-Secondary Education Department (Balochistan), Asfandyar Khattak, Special Secretary, Elementary & Secondary Education Department (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Raja Zafar Iqbal, Senior Chief Planning & Development-Elementary & Secondary Education (AJK), Junaid Samo, Reform Support Unit- School Education & Literacy Department (Sindh), Dr. Saima Malik, Deputy Director Education (Punjab) and Sajad Khan, Deputy Secretary Education (Gilgit Baltistan) along with senior officials of MOFEPT and all provinces attended the Workshop.

Additional Secretary, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, welcomed the participants and said that the workshop was going to play an instrumental role in developing strong Federal-Provincial coordination.

He added that this cooperation will lead to the accomplishment of projects’ (Response, Recovery and Resilience in Education Projects-RRREP, Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education-ASPIRE & Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project-PREP) objectives.

He also emphasized the need to have more such interactive workshops so that the Federal Ministry is able to incorporate the requirements of provinces while designing its projects’ interventions.

He further shed light on significant steps of the Ministry to facilitate the most marginalized communities in the country through modern and contemporary practices.

He also added that these initiatives will provide students of every stratum, access to additional and useful learning methods which make education expedient.

Detailed presentations were given on National Distance Education Strategy, teachers’ training programs, findings, and insights from analytical studies carried out under projects, safeguards, and way forward in programs. Presentations were also followed by discussions to devise future plan of action.