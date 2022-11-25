Almost Half of Candidates From Sindh Failed in MDCAT 2022

Approximately 48 percent of students in Sindh failed the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022, which was held on 13 November all across the country.

According to the News, nearly 20,152 candidates failed the test conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in the province, while 22,301 candidates passed it.

In addition, Balochistan’s candidates also displayed mediocre performance, as 4,857 candidates failed in MDCAT 2022 and 4,054 passed. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relatively showed better performance, with 13,761 candidates failing the test and 29,764 passing it.

Meanwhile, the University of Health Science (UHS) conducted the test in Punjab, where only 7,615 candidates failed and 66,702 passed. Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) performed best among all, with only 1,489 candidates failing and 17,349 passing the test, administered by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad.

As per the data, 204,259 people registered for the test, and 188,044 people took it. Around 47,874 candidates were unsuccessful and 140,170 managed to clear it.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) officially announced the results of the MDCAT 2022 on 23 November.