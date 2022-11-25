Changan Rings Alarm Bells for Big 3 After Crossing Historic Milestone in Pakistan

Master Changan Motor Company (MCML) is gaining significant momentum in the inflation-stricken Pakistani market due to its relatively better-value cars.

According to an official update, the automaker has witnessed considerable growth in its market share in Pakistan. The company has sold over 30,000 units across Pakistan since it began operations in the country.

According to an official document available with ProPakistani, MCML’s total market share in Pakistan has gone as high as 15%. Furthermore, the segregated market share of each car during different periods in 2022 has reached as high as:

Oshan X7 – 23%.

Alsvin- 22%.

Karvaan – 48%.

Commenting on the development, MCML Director of Sales & Marketing Shabbir-ud-Din stated:

We understand the economic situation has brought challenges to all of us. We would like to take our part in countering the inflationary effects on our customers by announcing limited time customer focused incentives and a price lock policy to bring peace of mind to our customers. These offerings are being made to bring down the total cost of ownership by up to Rs. 378,000 for our valued customers applicable both on new as well as previously booked orders.

MCML also launched a price lock policy recently to safeguard its customers from potential price hikes. This policy is applicable to all Changan products. The customers must make all payments in favor of MCML through valid pay orders only.

With this policy and a special rebate offer, MCML seeks to bolster its sales further.