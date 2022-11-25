Imran Khawaja Reappointed ICC’s Deputy Chairman

Imran Khawaja has been reselected as the ICC Deputy Chairman for the next two years.

The selection of the Deputy Chairman for the ICC took place after Greg Barclay’s reelection as the ICC Chairman. The sitting Deputy Chairman, Imran Khawaja, was reselected to hold the seat being the only nominee for the election. He has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the ICC since 2017.

Imran Khawaja also holds an office for Associate Member Director for which he was also reelected earlier this year in July. Originally from Singapore, he first stepped on board with the cricket’s governing body in 2008.