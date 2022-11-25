Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for Pakistan vs England Series

According to reports, renowned international commentators, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, and Dawid Gower, will commentate during the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and England.

While Dawid Gower has been a regular feature in the commentary panel in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), this will be the first time that Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton will commentate in Pakistan.

Both Nasser and Atherton are regarded as two of the finest cricket commentators in the world as they have made a name for themselves in punditry on SkySports. Gower, considered a legend in the commentary world, has been one of the most famous commentators in cricketing history.

Along with the international commentators, a number of Pakistani commentators will also be involved in the broadcast of the historic series. According to sources, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, and Urooj Mumtaz will be the Pakistani contingent in the commentary panel while Sikandar Bakht and Zainab Abbas will be the presenters.

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and England is set to commence on 1 December as the two teams face off in the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This will be England’s first Test tour to Pakistan in 2005. The English side recently played a seven-match T20I series in Pakistan in preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup.