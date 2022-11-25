Here’s Why Pakistan Has a Clear Advantage Over England in Test Series

Pakistan and England are gearing up for a three-match Test series, with both sides. The two teams have already announced their squads and begun training sessions. The series begins on December 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The historic series will be a crucial task for the Babar Azam-led side because in a winning case, it will increase their chances of reaching the final of the ongoing ICC Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

There are a few factors that can give the home side an advantage in defeating Ben Stokes-led England in the historic series.

Performance in ICC Test Championship

England’s chances of reaching the final have vanished after losing the three-match Test series against the West Indies, whereas Pakistan still has a good chance of competing in the historic final.

During the ongoing cycle, England has played six red-ball series in which they have lost four and won two, while Pakistan has played four series in which they have won one, lost one, and drawn two.

Team Matches Won Loss Draw Pakistan 9 4 3 2 England 21 7 9 5

Bilateral Series Since 2012

Pakistan has given England a run for its money in Test cricket over the last decade. Both teams have played five bilateral series in the last ten years, with Pakistan winning two and England winning just one.

Pakistan hosted England twice during the last 10 years in the United Arab Emirates, winning both series by the margin of 3-0 and 2-0, while England hosted Pakistan three times, winning one and drawing the other two.

Team Matches Won Loss Draw Pakistan 15 8 4 3 England 15 4 8 3

Home Conditions

One of the main reasons Pakistan has an advantage over the visitors is the home conditions, and previous records show that Pakistan has won five of six matches in the home series against England. Both bowlers and batters will be more comfortable and confident of defeating England at home conditions.

Bowling

Pakistan has added young leg-spinner, Abrar Ahmad, to the national squad, who is in form of his life and his recent stats show that he can be a match-winner for the home side in the historic series.

Despite the absence of their key pacer, Pakistan has a strong pace unit in the form of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr, all of whom can bowl above 140 and possess the ability to reverse the old ball.