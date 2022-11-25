Questions Raised Over Performance of Education Monitoring Authority in Merged Districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education Department has voiced serious dissatisfaction regarding the Education Monitoring Authority’s performance in the merged areas.

Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakhtun Yan Khan, voiced dissatisfaction during the recent meeting of the committee.

The meeting was attended by members of MPAs Naseerullah Kan, Faheem Ahmad, Mir Kalam, Mian Nisar Gul, Sardar Hussain Babak, Sardar Hussain Gul, Shagufta Malik, Abdus Salam Afridi. Sahibzada Sanaullah, assistant advocate General, and other senior officials of the department.

The Chairman demanded the formation of a sub-committee headed by Naseerullah Khan to examine the performance of government schools in Lower Dir’s PK-16 constituency.

Bahadur Khan and Sahibzada Sullah will also be included in the standing committee meeting. They will be visiting the constituency and submitting a report at the next meeting. During the meeting, different objections raised by the members were also discussed.

Officials from the department informed the committee that 2,805 schools had been constructed on a need basis between 2013 and June 2018, while 571 schools are still being completed.