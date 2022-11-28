Ben Stokes to Donate His Earnings From Test Series to Pakistan’s Flood Victims

England Test captain, Ben Stokes, made a major announcement regarding flood relief in Pakistan, stating that he will donate his match fee for the upcoming Test series to the flood victims.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the first match, Stokes said it is sad to see the devastating floods that hit Pakistan earlier this year, which had a significant impact on the country and its people.

While answering a question, the star all-rounder said, “The game of cricket has given me so much in my life and I feel it is only right to give something back beyond cricket.”

The left-handed all-rounder, who recently helped his team win the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, added that he hopes this donation will aid in the rehabilitation of Pakistan’s worst flood-affected areas.

When Stokes was asked about the historic series, he responded, “Coming to Pakistan for the first time for the historic series looks great. Excited to be part of the Test squad in Pakistan after 17 years.”

It is pertinent to mention here that England will play red-ball cricket in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, having last visited the sub-continent country in 2005, when the home team won the series 2-0.