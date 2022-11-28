Brendon McCullum Warns Pakistan of Aggressive Brand of Cricket in Test Series

England head coach, Brendon McCullum, has stated that the team will not miss the opportunity to play aggressive cricket in the upcoming three-match Test series against the home side, Pakistan.

Speaking in a presser ahead of the first Test match, McCullum said, “We’ll respect the conditions but if we are given an opportunity to try and play aggressive and attacking cricket, we’ll try and take that option.”

Pakistan and England will lock horns in the opening match on Thursday, December 01 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while the remaining matches will be played in Multan and Karachi, respectively.

The head coach went on to say that England has a very strong lineup with complete freedom to play their shots which gives them the best chance to perform at the highest level in red-ball cricket.

“We know it might not be as much aggressive cricket as we’ve seen in the past but there will be opportunities to try and play positively and when that does arise I expect our guys to take that on,” he said.

The Ben Stokes-led side has been playing very positive cricket at home this summer, defeating New Zealand and South Africa in series and also defeating India in the only Test match that leveled the previous year’s series.