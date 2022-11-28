FBR Establishes 16 New Checkposts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established 16 checkposts with mobile teams for specific routes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification of the Inland Revenue Service, FBR has established 16 new check posts in different places in the province.

According to the notification, a checkpost for the Khyber District exit with one mobile squad was established at University Road/GT Road Peshawar Leading from Khyber District up to Motorway entry point and another was established with two mobile squads at Malakand Mardan Road for the area of Mardan/Nowshera routes leading up to Motorway entry point.

The FBR has established checkpost for the Malakand Division exit with three mobile squads on the route of Rustam Buner Road, covering the area between Mardan and Buner. It has established a checkpost with mobile squads on the route of Miranshah Road covering the area between Miranshah and Bannu leading up to the Indus Highway.

Another checkpost was established for the Malakand Division exit with two mobile squads at Katland Road, covering the area between Malakand and Mardan/Swabi leading up to Motorway.

FBR has also established a checkpost (outside the toll plaza) for the Malakand Division exit with one mobile squad at the M1 Motorway entry covering the area between Peshawar and Swat Motorway entry. It has also established a check post (outside the toll plaza) for the Malakand Division exit at Nisatta Interchange (M1 Motorway) with three mobile squads for the area between Charsada and Malakand. It has also established a check post (outside Rashakai toll plaza) for the Malakand Division exit at Rashakai Interchange (M1 Motorway) for the area between Mardan and Malakand.

The Swabi Motorway checkpost (outside toll plaza) for the Malakand Division exit at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange (M1 Motorway) with eight mobile squads for the area between Swabi and Malakand. The Shabqadar checkpost for the Mohmand exit was established at Shabqadar Road with the support of seven mobile squads for the area between Warsak and Mohmand.

The FBR has established Warsak Road checkpost for the Mohmand exit at Warsak Road with seven mobile squads for the area between Warsak and Mohmand. It has also established Shahkas checkpost for the Khyber District exit at Bara Road with six mobile squads for the area of Khyber District to Peshawar.

The Board has established Matani checkpost for the Khyber District exit at Indus Bara Link Road with the support of six mobile squads for the area between Matani (Peshawar) and Khyber. It has also established checkpost for Orakzai Agency Main exit at Orakzai District Road with five mobile squads for the area between Kohat and Orakzai.

The FBR has established a check post on Tank-Wana Angoor Adda Road with four mobile squads for the area between Tank and South Waziristan leading up to DI Khan. It has also established the Kohat Tunnel exit for Khyber District exit with five mobile squads for the area of Road leading from Mattani Peshawar up to Kohat Tunnel covering Darra Adam Khel.