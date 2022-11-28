NAB Summons Malik Riaz in £190 Million Settlement Case With UK’s NCA

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned real estate tycoon and Bahria Town founder, Malik Riaz Hussain, in a £190 million settlement case with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

According to media reports, NAB has ordered Malik Riaz to appear before its joint investigation team at 11 AM on 1 December, Thursday, at its Rawalpindi region office.

NAB has claimed that the probe into the accusations of abuse of authority, financial gains, and criminal breach of trust has led to the establishment of the fact Ali Riaz Malik and others agreed to an out-of-court settlement with NCA for repatriation of £190 million to Pakistan.

The anti-corruption watchdog further stated that Bahria Town had donated 458 acres, four marlas and 58 square feet of land situated at Mauza Barkala, Tehsil Sohawa, District Jhelum, to Al Qadir Trust University, meaning Malik Riaz has evidence that the above-mentioned offenses have been committed.

NAB has asked Malik Riaz to present the record of the purchase of the above-mentioned land and the agreement under which the land was donated as well as details of all properties donated to Al Qadir Trust University.

In December 2019, the NCA accepted a settlement offer from Malik Riaz. The offer was worth £190 million which included a £50 million UK property addressed at 1 Hyde Park Place, London, W2 2LH. The NCA had also ordered to freeze £100 million of Malik Riaz in eight bank accounts.

Earlier that year in March, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had accepted an Rs. 460 billion offer by Bahria Town to comply with the apex court’s order.