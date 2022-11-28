Northern’s Hurraira Smashes Double Century in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final

Mohammad Huraira has completed a fantastic double-century against the Sindh team in the final of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Huraira, who represents the Northern team in the domestic tournament, also completed 1,000 runs in the ongoing edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 at an average of 77.00 in 11 matches.

Northern lost two quick wickets on just 27 runs in response to Sindh’s first innings of 284 runs, but Huraira and Umar Amin stitched a 280-run partnership to put their team in command.

Last year, the 20-year-old batter, became the second-youngest batter to score a triple century in a domestic first-class match in Pakistan while also remaining the leading run-scorer of the 2021 edition.

In the ongoing edition too, the Sialkot-born cricketer is leading the charts for most runs with the help of four centuries and two half-centuries.

Overall, Huraira has played 21 domestic matches and has scored 1,789 runs at an average of 59.63 and strike rate of 65.22 including six centuries and seven fifties.

Talking about the final, the Northern team is in command after Huraira and Umar Amin played fighting innings. Northern are currently playing at 367/3 and are leading by 87 runs in the final.