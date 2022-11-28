PM Shahbaz Sharif Appreciates Ben Stokes’ Kind Gesture Towards Pakistan’s Flood Victims

England’s test cricket skipper, Ben Stokes’ decision to donate his match fee for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan to the flood victims has received plaudits from the cricketing fraternity.

During a press conference before the first match, Stokes expressed his sympathies for the flood victims across Pakistan. During a Q&A session the star all-rounder stated:

The game of cricket has given me so much in my life and I feel it is only right to give something back beyond cricket.

ALSO READ Viral Video of Pro-Israel Slogans During FIFA World Cup 2022 is Fake

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, noticed the English skipper’s generous act and released a statement on Twitter, stating:

“We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan. Empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues. His gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy.”

We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan. Empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues. His gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy. 🇵🇰 🇬🇧 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 28, 2022

The star cricketer expressed hope that his donation will aid in the rehabilitation of Pakistan’s worst flood-affected areas. Speaking on the upcoming series, Stokes added: