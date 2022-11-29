Latest Anti-Polio Campaign to Vaccinate 13.5 Million Children in Pakistan

The third Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) drive of 2022 has started, with the goal of vaccinating 13.5 million Pakistani children under the age of five in 36 districts.

The campaign began on Monday in eight districts of Sindh, nine districts of Punjab, and six districts of Balochistan and Islamabad.

The program will begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on 5 December, covering nine high-risk areas in the province.

Over 100,000 skilled and devoted ‘Sehat Muhafiz will participate in the vaccination campaign, immunizing children at their houses.

The National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC) Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, said that when the poliovirus is eradicated from southern KP, it will be eliminated from Pakistan. He asserted that this goal is already in sight, as the viral transmission is limited to only one small region.

Dr. Shehzad Baig, the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) Coordinator, urged parents and caregivers to have their children vaccinated rather than refusing to administer the drops throughout all vaccination efforts, emphasizing that the polio virus is still present in our environment, and no child is protected until all children are fully vaccinated

To aid parents and caregivers in reporting missing children, the Sehat Tahhafuz helpline 1166 and the 24/7 WhatsApp helpline 0346-7776546 are available at all times.