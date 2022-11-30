BBC’s Iconic Team to Commentate During Pakistan-England Test Series

BBC’s iconic Test Match Special will provide commentary on England men’s three-Test tour to Pakistan, which commences in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The TMS, now in its 65th year, had also provided commentary on England’s last tour to Pakistan in 2005, while it also covered the series in 2012 and 2015 when it was staged in the United Arab Emirates.

The TMS team traveling to Pakistan comprises some of the most respected and influential voices in cricket, including correspondent and former England fast bowler Jonathan Agnew, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis, former England spinner Vic Marks, who also toured Pakistan with England in 1984, World Cup winner Alex Hartley; along with commentators Simon Mann, Aatif Nawaz, and Daniel Norcross, with Andy Zaltzman as the scorer.

BBC Cricket Correspondent, Jonathan Agnew, said, “It’s been seventeen long years since Test Match Special was last held in Pakistan, and I can’t wait to tour the country again for what will be my fourth visit here. We’re looking forward to bringing all the color and drama to our listeners back home, and I’m fascinated to see how England’s new attacking brand of Test cricket will fare against Pakistan’s formidable bowling attack.”

PCB Chief Executive, Faisal Hasnain, said, “TMS covering Pakistan versus England series will take the coverage of this historic series to a different level. Even in this day and age when live cricket is available on smartphones, die-hard and passionate cricket fans still like to connect with TMS to not only enjoy match proceedings but also to learn about the game and its insight.”

“I am confident that TMS will not only promote the series but play its part in further popularising the game and enhancing the profile of the cricketers, while also presenting Pakistan as one of the key members of the cricket-playing family,” he concluded.