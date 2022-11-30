Expected Inflows from External Sources to Boost Reserves: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that inflows in the pipeline from international financial institutions and friendly countries will boost the country’s foreign reserves.

The minister held a meeting with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad at Governor House Karachi.

The minister discussed various measures taken by the Federal Government to stabilize the economy and hoped that the results of these measures will soon be reflected in enhanced economic activity.

He appreciated the timely provision of $500 million transferred by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to Pakistan. It was shared that this financing will contribute to maintaining the external account stability.

The governor shared various steps taken by the central bank in this regard. He commended the efforts of the present government for bringing efficiency, stability, and growth to the economy. He highlighted that SBP is fully committed to supporting the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and other senior officers of the Ministry of Finance also attended the meeting.