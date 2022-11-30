Gold Worth Rs. 3.5 Million Looted From Women Who Recently Returned From UK

In the latest case of street crime in Punjab, thieves robbed a family of nearly Rs. 3.5 million in valuables in Jhelum.

According to records, the crime occurred in Jhelum’s Kala Gujran area, when three dacoits apprehended three UK-returned women going in a rickshaw and seized gold jewelry valued over Rs. 3.5 million.

The criminals’ photos have surfaced, and police officers were dispatched to the scene as soon as the act was reported.

The police filed a complaint against three unknown persons and began looking for the suspects.

Last week, gunmen robbed a UK-returned Pakistani of $50,000 and other belongings at gunpoint in Clifton, police revealed on Friday.

According to South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Syed Asad Raza, the claimant sought to terminate his account in a private bank in Clifton and withdraw all of his money, however, he was robbed of his money at gunpoint later.