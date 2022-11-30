KP Govt Beats All Provinces in Resolving Public Complaints on Citizen’s Portal

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has ordered Inspector General (IG) KP Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari, to launch a stern crackdown against street criminals all over the province.

The orders were issued during a recent meeting regarding good governance strategy in the province. The meeting was presided over by CM KP and officials from different departments attended the meeting.

ALSO READ Punjab University Opens Registration for MA and MSc Private Exams 2023

During the meeting, CM KP was briefed about the report of the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal. The CM was informed that KP has ranked first in redressing citizens’ complaints on time for the fourth consecutive year.

The CM also directed the Works Department to present a report against the corrupt employees within four days. He also ordered all district administrations to keep an eye on the performance of the patwaris and submit their performance reports every 15 days.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Set to Finalize Infrastructure Sharing Framework for Telcos

The CM said that this is the final year of the provincial government and that the benefits of the reforms taken during the current tenure should reach the citizens.

He also ordered to launch a comprehensive crackdown against hoarding, adulteration, and beggars. He also directed Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to prepare a plan to deal with the chaotic traffic situation in big cities of the province. He also ordered to intensify the campaign against encroachment in the province.