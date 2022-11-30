KP Govt to Transform Mingora into a Modern Metropolis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is planning to transform Swat’s Mingora into a modern city in order to attract more tourism and to address other administrative and infrastructural problems in the area.

In this regard, concerned authorities organized a consultation meeting in Saidu Sharif, Swat, as part of the KP Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) to collect feedback on the proposals from MPAs, experts, officials, and locals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committees (DDAC) Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, stated that they have succeeded in launching mega developmental projects in Mingora after substantial efforts.

Furthermore, he remarked that the people of Mingora are thankful to the Chief Minister (CM) KP, Mahmood Khan, for the provincial government’s special interest in the area.

In a piece of separate news, CM KP has ordered Inspector General (IG) KP Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari, to initiate a strict crackdown against street criminals across the province.

According to the details, CM Mahmood Khan made these directions during a meeting about the province’s good governance strategy. Officials from various provincial departments were present at the meeting.

Furthermore, officials briefed the CM on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal report. They informed him that KP has been ranked first in resolving citizens’ grievances for the fourth year in a row.

Via Express Tribune