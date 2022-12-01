Cricketing Stars in Love With England’s Reinvention of Test Cricket in 1st Match

England batters received huge praise for displaying phenomenal performance on the opening day of the first Test match against the home side, Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While batting first, the opening batters got off to a quick start, stitching 233 runs opening partnership in just 35.4 overs, assisting the visiting side to set multiple records on the first day of the Test match.

England set a new record by scoring 174 runs in the first session, scoring the fastest century in England’s 150-year red-ball history and breaking the 112-year record for most runs on the first day of a Test.

England top order batters continued to dominate day one, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope scoring 122, 107, and 108 runs, respectively, while maintaining a strike rate above 100.

Meanwhile, former cricketers from all over the world praised England’s aggressive approach and reacted to the first day of the Pindi Test. Here are some tweets from former cricketers.

Rawalpindi. Test cricket. Brings back some good memories. — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) December 1, 2022

300-3 in 50 overs… 👀 fantastic — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 1, 2022

Well that’s a lovely sight to wake up to! @englandcricket 😬 — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 1, 2022

A start to a test match with two centuries with a strike rate of a hundred.

This England team is surely reinventing the game. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 1, 2022

Love watching this England team play .. They make playing a Test look like it’s another game for your junior team .. so much fun .. Yes they will hit some bumps but they are a breath of fresh air to the Test game .. #PAKvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 1, 2022

Now I have seen everything 500 in 74 overs 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/wjSFvsAUJM — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 1, 2022

This English performance is a response to people who say the following things: "Oh there's a way Test Cricket is played" "Oh but Test Cricket has a decorum of its own" "Dont expect higher strike rates, its Test Cricket" Play the game the way you want to. Break traditions. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 1, 2022

Aggression & Intent is the modern way of playing cricket. Team england batted the same way with technical rang of shots. WOW 😍.. playing with this intent in the 1st day of the test match clearly shut the doors of loosing but more chances of winning the match. Mindset & plan ✅👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/s2XM9skrgY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 1, 2022

What a day for the England players. Spectacular innings. they team played positive cricket and took advantage of our inexperienced bowling lineup. I'm hoping our bowlers will learn alot from this day. #PAKvsEng #PakistanCricket — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 1, 2022