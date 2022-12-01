Cricketing Stars in Love With England’s Reinvention of Test Cricket in 1st Match

England batters received huge praise for displaying phenomenal performance on the opening day of the first Test match against the home side, Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While batting first, the opening batters got off to a quick start, stitching 233 runs opening partnership in just 35.4 overs, assisting the visiting side to set multiple records on the first day of the Test match.

England set a new record by scoring 174 runs in the first session, scoring the fastest century in England’s 150-year red-ball history and breaking the 112-year record for most runs on the first day of a Test.

England top order batters continued to dominate day one, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope scoring 122, 107, and 108 runs, respectively, while maintaining a strike rate above 100.

Meanwhile, former cricketers from all over the world praised England’s aggressive approach and reacted to the first day of the Pindi Test. Here are some tweets from former cricketers.

 

