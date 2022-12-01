Dental House Job Officers to Get Rs. 45,000 Monthly Stipend in Karachi

The Ombudsman of Sindh, Ajaz Ali Khan, has ordered the Principal of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC), Dr. Nargis Anjum, to pay a stipend of Rs. 45,000 per month to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) house job officers.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman also instructed the Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, to disburse funds for the proposed stipend.

In addition, he directed the Chief Secretary of Sindh, the Secretary of Local Government, and the House Town Planning Department to disburse the funds as soon as possible and to end the systematic discrimination of BDS house job officers. Also, he told them to address the financial issues of the KMDC on a priority basis.

According to the details, the Ombudsman issued these orders after Dr. Ahmed Iqbal and 95 other dentists registered a complaint, stating that the provincial Finance Department had approved a stipend of Rs. 45,000 per month for all house job officers but their (dentists) offer letters did not mention such kind of amount.

However, the same amount was mentioned in the offer letters of the MBBS house job officers, the complainants had added.

In reaction to the complaint, KMDC’s Principal, Dr. Nargis Anjum, maintained that the MBBS house job officers were compensated through the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ABH), which received a full budget from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

On the other hand, KMC has not provided the necessary funds to the KMDC, which is why BDS house job officers are being given less amount, she contended. Note here that BDS house job officers are currently being paid Rs. 30,000 per month.