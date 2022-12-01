Pakistan’s Inflation Clocks In At 23.8% in November 2022

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index-based inflation decreased to 23.84 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.6 percent in the previous month and 11.5 percent in November 2021, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 0.8 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of 3 percent in November 2021.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 21.6 percent YoY in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 24.6 percent in the previous month and 12.0 percent in November 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.4 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.9 percent in November 2021.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 27.2 percent YoY in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 29.5 percent in the previous month and 10.9 percent in November 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 1.3 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 5.0 percent in the previous month and an increase of 3.1 percent in November 2021.

SPI inflation YoY increased to 27.1 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 24.0 percent a month earlier and an increase of 18.1 percent in November 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 6.1 percent in November 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.5 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.6 percent in November 2021.

WPI inflation on a YoY basis increased to 27.7 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 32.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 27.0 percent in November 2021. On an MoM basis, it decreased by 0.02 percent in November 2022 as compared to a decrease of 0.5 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.8 percent in the corresponding month i.e. November 2021.

Core inflation (NFNE)

Measured by non-food/non-energy (NFNE) Urban, it increased to 14.6 percent YoY in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.9 percent in the previous month and 7.6 percent in November 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021.

Measured by non-food/non-energy Rural, it increased to 18.5 percent YoY in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 18.2 percent in the previous month and 8.2 percent in November 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 2.1 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.5 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.8 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021.

Core inflation (Trimmed)

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, Urban CPI it increased to 19.8 percent YoY in November 2022 as compared to 22.0 percent in the previous month and 9.8 percent in November 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.5 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.9 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021.

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, CPI Rural increased to 25.4 percent YoY in November 2022 as compared to 26.7 percent in the previous month and by 9.5 percent in November 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 1.8 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021.

The National Consumer Price Index for November 2022 is increased to 0.76 percent over October 2022 and increased to 23.84 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2021.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for November 2022 is increased to 0.38 percent over October 2022 and increased to 21.56 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index for November 2022 decreased by 0.02 percent over October 2022. It increased to 27.73 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2021.