Motorway Officers Suspended for Stopping Judge From Using Motorway in Fog

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 1, 2022 | 5:26 pm

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has reportedly suspended two patrolling officers for barring an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge from accessing the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway (M-11) in foggy conditions.

According to reports, the M-11 motorway was closed to traffic three days ago owing to fog-related reduced visibility. However, at 8:30 AM, ATC Judge’s official vehicle and his security protocol convoy forced their way onto the motorway near the Muridke interchange.

Consequently, two NHMP patrolling officers, Shakir Ali and Haider Ali, stopped the Judge’s convoy at the next interchange and fined the Judge for violating rules and risking others’ lives by driving in low-visibility conditions.

In addition, a video of the incident also went viral over social media, showing Judge’s imperious attitude. Here is the video of the incident:

As quoted by Dawn, a police official stated that the Judge threatened to take the NHMP patrolling officers to court and try them on terrorism charges. He said that the suspension order is unjust and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, to take notice of the issue.

Via Dawn

