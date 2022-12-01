Pakistan Announces Thousands of Scholarships for Afghan Students

The government of Pakistan has announced Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Phase-III for 4,500 Afghan students in order to advance bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The federal government, through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), is providing scholarships for undergraduate, graduate (MS/MPhil), and doctoral (PhD) degrees in fields such as medicine, engineering, agriculture, management, computer science, and others.

Here is all you need to know about the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships Phase-III for Afghan students:

Eligibility Criteria

For Bachelors

Candidate must:

Have completed 12 years or equivalent education.

Be between the ages of 17-23 years before the deadline.

Have at least 75 percent in Shahdatnama or 60 percent in IBCC equivalency.

Fulfill Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) admission criteria of 65 percent and 60 percent, respectively, if her/she is a medical or engineering student.

For MS/MPhil

Candidate must:

Be 35 years old or below if he/she is a non-faculty person. For faculty members, the age limit is 40 years.

Have completed 16 years of education.

Have a minimum 2.5 CGPA out of 4.

For PhD

Candidate must:

Be 35 years old or below if he/she is a non-faculty person. For faculty members, the age limit is 40 years.

Have completed 18 years of education.

Have a minimum 3 CGPA out of 4.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply through the HEC’s scholarship portal. It’s worth noting that the portal is currently unavailable. Candidates should be able to apply when HEC announces the registration deadline.

Deadline

The HEC has not announced the last date for the submission of the online application yet.

Other Details

HEC will not accept applications in hard form.

HEC will not cater to requests for any changes in the submitted application.

Candidates who are already enjoying any other scholarship will be rejected.

Contact

For any queries or complaints, candidates can visit HEC’s website, email [email protected] or [email protected]​.