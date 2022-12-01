Woman Attempts Suicide in Front of Lover Policeman’s House

A young woman tried to commit suicide in front of a police officer’s residence in Satellite Town Chiniot on Tuesday, claiming he married somebody else two days ago despite being in a relationship with her and vowing to marry her.

According to police sources, they were contacted on the 15-helpline by a woman who identified herself as Irum Bashir, 30, and stated that she was planning to kill herself in front of the home of Sub-Inspector (SI) Zille Husnain, who works at the District Police Office.

A police crew hurried to SI Husnain’s Satellite Town residence after getting the call, where she had already burned herself.

The police squad doused the fire with the assistance of several residents and sent the wounded woman to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital to receive treatment.

According to reports, the lady, a resident of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town, arrived in Chiniot on Tuesday night and proceeded straight to the residence of SI Husnain, where she tried to commit suicide.

They claim that before the incident, Bashir posted a “suicide note” on social sites in which she claimed Hasnain had been in contact with her a few years ago and promised to marry her. She further said that the SI had taken gold jewelry from her that remained in his possession.

After learning of the event, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Malik withdrew SI Hasnain from his position and barred him from entering Police Lines, ordering an investigation into the claims made against him in the “suicide note.”

In an interview with the media, SI Hasnain confessed to having a “relationship” with Irum for many years but rejected other charges.

He said that the woman was psychologically tormenting him by phoning him on his cell phone and also calling some of his coworkers. He had allegedly blocked her phone number two days before his wedding.